10/25/17 WWE NXT Coverage

NXT opens with William Regal in his action. He says that due to the circumstances surrounding her qualifying match, he is adding Nikki Cross to tonight’s Battle Royal. He then says The Authors of Pain will get their rematch against SAnitY on next week’s show. We see the NXT opening video and then go into the arena where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

Match #1: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

Lorcan and Moss start the match. Lorcan chops Moss and then delivers a few uppercuts. Moss comes back and shoves Lorcan into the corner and drives a shoulder into his midsection. Moss runs the ropes, but Lorcan drops him with a dropkick and tags in Burch. Burch beats down Moss, but Moss comes back and slams him into the corner and tags in Sabbatelli. Sabbatelli and Moss double-team Burch with clubbing shots to the back, but Burch comes back with a slap across Sabbatelli’s chest. Burch kicks Sabbatelli away and then delivers a dropkick from the ropes. Burch goes for the cover, but Sabbatelli quickly kicks out. Burch delivers a few more uppercuts, but Sabbatelli fires back with a lariat and tags in Moss. Moss delivers right hands to Burch in the corner and then chokes him with his boot. Sabbatelli tags back in and he and Moss double-team Burch in the corner. Sabbatelli delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Burch kicks out.

Sabbatelli applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat, but Burch fights to his feet. Sabbatelli delivers a knee shot and tags in Moss. Burch gets free and tags in Lorcan, who delivers a series of chops to Sabbatelli and Moss. Lorcan delivers an uppercut to Moss and a Blockbuster to Sabbatelli. Moss comes back and slams Lorcan into the corner and then tags in Sabbatelli. Moss and Sabbatelli double-team Lorcan and Sabbatelli plants Lorcan with a face-buster and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

We take a look back to two weeks ago when Peyton Royce qualified for the Fatal Four-Way at NXT TakeOver: Houston by beating Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot due to Taynara Conti’s interference.

Match #2: Battle Royal Qualifying Match to Earn Entry into the Fatal Four-Way Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Houston: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Taynara Conti, Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Dakota Kai, Bianca Blair, Billie Kay (w/Peyton Royce), Sage Beckett, Zeda, Mercedes, Martinez, Abbey Laith, Vanessa Borne, Santana Garrett, Aliyah, Reina Gonzalez, and Nikki Cross

The women brawl all over the ring and Cross goes right after Conti. Cross eliminates Conti almost immediately, but Conti pulls Cross out under the ropes. Conti slams Cross into the barricade before the referees can make her leave. Peyton Royce slams Cross into the steel steps for good measure. Aliyah tries to eliminate Garrett as Kay tries to eliminate LeRae. Ripley is eliminated by Belair, and Belair eliminates Zeda as well as we head to a break.

We’re back and Kay is working over Garrett, but then Beckett eliminates Kai. Beckett also eliminates Aliyah. Cross gets back into the ring and takes out the majority of the women with a cross-body. Cross delivers forearms to all the women and then eliminates Beckett and Laith, among others. Kay cuts Cross off and kicks her in the face.

We are down to seven: Belair, Martinez, Logan, Cross, Kay, Evans, and LeRae. Logan is eliminated by Martinez. Belair works over Martinez in the corner as Kay does the same to Cross. LeRae eliminates Evans to make it to the final five. Belair spears LeRae in the corner as Cross does the same to Martinez. Belair picks LeRae up and tosses her from the ring for the elimination. The final four are Belair, Martinez, Cross, and Kay. Kay and Belair battle in the corner and then Belair puts Kay on the apron. Kay pulls on Belair’s hair to save herself from hitting the floor, but Belair comes back and whips Kay with her hair. Martinez goes after Belair and Cross and Kay battle and tumble through the ropes. Belair and Martinez continue to battle in the ring and Martinez delivers a big boot that sends Belair to the apron. Martinez goes for a spear, but Belair counters and pulls Martinez to the apron. Cross runs into the ring and knocks both to the floor for the eliminations. Kay attacks Cross, but Cross comes back and tosses Kay over the top rope.

Winner: Nikki Cross.

After the match, Royce and Cross go at in in the ring as William Regal brings the NXT Women’s Championship belt into the ring. Ember Moon’s music hits and she joins them in the ring. Kairi Sane’s music hits and she does the same.

We see that Roderick Strong and Andrade “Cien” Almas will go one-on-one in tonight’s main event. We then see that Aleister Black will be in action up next as we head to a break.

