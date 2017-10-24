WWE invests heavily in eSports organization Cloud9

WWE was revealed as a new investor in Cloud9, an American eSports organization, which fields teams in Rocket League, League of Legends, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and more. ESPN.COM reports that WWE has joined the Beverly Hills Sports Council, Monumental Sports & Entertainment co-owner Raul Fernandez, Creative Artists Agency co-founder Michael Ovitz, venture capital firm Founders Fund and a joint investment from tech investors David Sacks and Bill Lee as the latest investors, who collectively pumped $25 million in Series A financing. “We just looked around the space, looked at all the players and did our own evaluation of who we thought would be successful in the long term,” WWE Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George Barrios told ESPN. “We just thought that the Cloud9 team had developed lots of expertise and we’re just really, really impressed with Jack [Etienne, the Cloud9 CEO] and the rest of the staff; how professional they were, how organized and how much infrastructure they had built for a small organization. We thought they were on their way. We looked at a lot of players, and they were the ones we put in the top tier.”

