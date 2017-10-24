WWE inks new TV deal with Portugal’s Sport TV

WWE and SPORT TV, Portugal’s premier sports broadcaster, today announced a new multi-year agreement to broadcast WWE’s flagship programs Raw and SmackDown starting next Tuesday, October 31. SPORT TV channel SPORT.TV5 will offer complete versions of Raw and SmackDown, with Raw airing at 7PM on Tuesdays and SmackDown airing at 7PM on Wednesdays. In addition, SPORT.TV+ will broadcast a one-hour edition of Raw at 6PM on Thursdays and a one-hour edition of SmackDown at 11AM on Saturdays. All programs will be available with Portuguese commentary. During premiere week, SPORT.TV5 will debut Raw and SmackDown at special times, with Raw airing at 4:30PM on Tuesday, October 31 and SmackDown airing at 5:30PM on Wednesday, November 1. “SPORT TV is thrilled to welcome back WWE, now exclusively on our networks in Portugal,” said Nuno Ferreira, Director of SPORT TV. “We are certain that the partnership between these two renowned brands will be a success going forward.” Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, said, “SPORT TV shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans. This partnership to televise WWE programming in Portugal allows us to expand our reach and deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country.”

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)