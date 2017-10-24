WWE Announces International TV Deal, Sasha Banks and Bayley Ride Along Clip, The Usos

– Below is video of Sasha Banks and Bayley talking about WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and the “you suck!” chants on last night’s new episode of WWE Ride Along:

– WWE issued the following this morning:

WWE® and SPORT TV Announce Multi-Year Agreement to Televise Raw® and SmackDown® in Portugal LISBON, Portugal & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) and SPORT TV, Portugal’s premier sports broadcaster, today announced a new multi-year agreement to broadcast WWE’s flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® starting next Tuesday, October 31. SPORT TV channel SPORT.TV5 will offer complete versions of Raw and SmackDown, with Raw airing at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and SmackDown airing at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. In addition, SPORT.TV+ will broadcast a one-hour edition of Raw at 6 p.m. on Thursdays and a one-hour edition of SmackDown at 11 a.m. on Saturdays. All programs will be available with Portuguese commentary. During premiere week, SPORT.TV5 will debut Raw and SmackDown at special times, with Raw airing at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31 and SmackDown airing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1. “SPORT TV is thrilled to welcome back WWE, now exclusively on our networks in Portugal,” said Nuno Ferreira, Director of SPORT TV. “We are certain that the partnership between these two renowned brands will be a success going forward.” “SPORT TV shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This partnership to televise WWE programming in Portugal allows us to expand our reach and deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country.”

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos tweeted the following after their Survivor Series match against RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose was announced on last night’s RAW, welcoming them to The Usos Penitentiary:

