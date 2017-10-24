WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Cathy Kelley on SmackDown (Video), RAW Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Green Bay:

– As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with the title on the line. The feud with Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher targeting Cedric Alexander will also continue as WWE posted the following:

Will The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher continue to target Cedric Alexander? After weeks of targeting Cedric Alexander, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick unleashed an aggressive side of their nemesis, as Alexander proved he can hold his own against the British Superstar and The Man with a Plan, who pride themselves on being fighters. Recruiting his friend Rich Swann to square off against the nefarious duo at WWE TLC, Alexander proved once and for all that he wasn’t intimidated by Gallagher and Kendrick, picking up a victory in an exciting tag team bout. It would seem Gallagher and Kendrick underestimated Alexander’s ability and his friendship with Swann. However, they revealed a more intense side of Alexander – similar to the way Kendrick unleashed Gallagher’s more aggressive nature – begging the question of whether this is all part of a plan. It remains to be seen if Gallagher and Kendrick will continue to focus on Alexander or move on, but the duo will certainly not back down from a fight.

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE SmackDown in this new video:

There is a LOT to prepare yourself for heading into tonight's #SDLive after their storming of #RAW last night! @catherinekelley has more… pic.twitter.com/RBHnvbUsiY — WWE (@WWE) October 24, 2017

