William Regal to be at Evolve 96

NXT General Manager William Regal is on his way back to EVOLVE and Wrestlemania week ticket packages go on sale to the general public. We have all the details and more. Let’s get to it….

October 24th: NXT GM William Regal will be at EVOLVE 96 on December 9th in Queens, NY. He will be available for pictures and autographs. However, in major news, Mr. Regal will also appear on the EVOLVE 96 live event. There are rumors this has to do with EVOLVE bringing in new talent. We’ve seen Mr. Regal make memories on previous EVOLVE live events whether it was giving Tony Nese his WWE contract or setting up a title match for Matt Riddle. We are sure that Mr. Regal will make his presence known at EVOLVE 96. Tickets are now on sale at TicketFly.com.

October 24th: WWN is very pleased to announce an all day WWN Seminar/Tryout on December 8thin Long Island, NY with special guest William Regal. This will be the most comprehensive WWN Seminar/Tryout yet as participants will learn directly from Mr. Regal. Participants will also get a tryout match in front of Mr. Regal. This is open to all wrestlers, referees and managers who have completed a training course. Go to the WWNLive.com Seminar/Tryout page for all the details. Spots are limited.

October 24th: The WWN New Promoter Initiative is back on! If you ever wanted to get into the wrestling business, if you want an opportunity to make money and if you want to set your schedule, this might be right for you. We are currently looking for potential promoters in the Queens, NY and Melrose, MA areas. Go to the WWNLive.com New Promoter Initiative section for all the info

October 24th: Ticket packages to the WWNLive Experience in New Orleans are now on sale to last year’s VIP ticket holders. If you were a VIP ticket holder last year and have not received contact from us, please email Help@WWNLive.com immediately.

October 24th: TICKET ALERT FOR WRESTLEMANIA WEEK- VIP Platinum Packages for the WWNLive Experience on April 5th-7th in New Orleans are already over 50% sold out! They will go on sale tomorrow to the general public at noon EDT at www.TicketFly.com. We will have a WWN Alerts out tomorrow with direct links when tickets go on sale. We have all the info below.

Here’s the ticket info for the WWNLive Experience in New Orleans at the first rate Pontchartrain Convention Center from April 5th-7th. All times are CDT:

Thursday, April 5th, 2018

-EVOLVE at 8pm: $75 1st Row, $50 2nd/3rd Row, $25 GA

-Beyond Wrestling at 11:55pm: $60 1st Row, $40 2nd & 3rd Row, $25 GA

Friday, April 6th, 2018

-PROGRESS at Noon: $75 1st Row, $50 2nd/3rd Row, $25 GA

-EVOLVE at 4pm: $75 1st Row, $50 2nd/3rd Row, $25 GA

-WWN Supershow at 8pm: $75 1st Row, $50 2nd/3rd Row, $25 GA

-GCW presents Joey Janela Spring Break II at 11:55pm: $60 1st Row, $40 2nd & 3rd Row, $25 GA

Saturday, April 7th, 2018

-PROGRESS at Noon: $75 1st Row, $50 2nd/3rd Row, $25 GA

-SHIMMER at 4pm: $75 1st Row, $50 2nd/3rd Row, $25 GA

-Style Battle S1 Finale at 8pm: All tickets $10

-Kaiju Big Battel at 11:55pm: All tickets $25

VIP Packages:

-VIP Platinum Package (1st row every event) – $499 (regular price $605 – 18% discount)

-VIP Gold Package (2nd or 3rd row for every event) – $349 (regular price $415 – 16% discount)

-VIP GA Package – $199 – (regular price $235 – 15% discount)

Platinum (1st row) & Gold (2nd & 3rd row) VIP Package Ticket Holders Receive The Following:

-Reserved seating to all WWNLive Experience events including the GA only events

-Free admission to the Style Battle Season 1 Finale tournament

-Free 2018 WWNLive Experience T-Shirt

-$100 in WWN Merchandise Credits (to be used in $10 increments)

-Courtesy “Thank You” Bag Valued at over $100

GA VIP Package Ticket Holders Receive The Following:

-Free admission to Style Battle Season 1 Finale tournament

-$50 in WWN Merchandise Credits (to be used in $5 increments)

-Courtesy “Thank You” Bag Valued at over $100.

How To Buy Tickets:

-This Wednesday, October 25th, at noon EDT VIP Packages will go on sale at www.TicketFly.com to everyone.

-Wednesday, November 1st, tickets to individual events will go on sale.

