Stan Lee’s L.A. Comic Con teaming up with the Women of Wrestling (WOW)

STAN LEE’S L.A. COMIC CON TEAMS WITH

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING TO PRESENT FIRST

EVER FANDOM EXPERIENCE IN A

PRO WRESTLING RING

Pop-Culture Spectacular at the Los Angeles Convention Center on October

27-29 Pulls Back the Ropes For Fans to Meet WOW Superheroes:

A Once In a Lifetime Meet-and-Greet/Photo Opportunity.

Los Angeles – October 24, 2017 – Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con and Jeanie Buss, the owner of WOW – Women Of Wrestling, have teamed up to provide pop-culture fans an experience like never-before. For the first time in the history of Stan Lee’s Comic Con (Friday, October 27th – Sunday, October 29th, 2017), wrestling fans and fandoms will have the opportunity of a lifetime to step through the ropes of a professional wrestling ring at the Los Angeles Convention Center. They’ll meet-and-greet their favorite WOW – Women Of Wrestling Superheroes and take a picture in the full-sized wrestling ring.

Over the course of the three-day event, Booth #1907 will feature 10 of the WOW Superheroes including The Fabulous Lana Star, Fan Favorite Stephy Slays, The World’s Fastest Wrestler Keta Rush, Loca, half of tag team Caged Heat, who was recently released from the Nevada State Penitentiary, and The Dagger, and Temptress, of WOW’s Vengeful Vixens. Newcomers The Intellectually Superior and Geek Favorite, Samantha Smart and The Most Feared and Powerful Wrestler…The Beast will join them. Fans can step into the full-sized ring to take pictures with the Superheroes, as well as the WOW world tag team championship belts and world championship title belt. Fans can also get autographs, experience WOW swag giveaways, live broadcast feeds, and purchase exclusive WOW merchandise.

Founder of L.A. Comic Con Regina Carpinelli exclaims, “I have loved wrestling, especially women’s wrestling, since the first time I watched GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling). Today’s modern warriors in WOW – Women Of Wrestling continue that legacy. When the opportunity presented itself to give our Stan Lee’s Comic Con fans a chance to step into the WOW ring and interact with the WOW Superheroes, our entire team was excited to make it happen!”

With so many events pointing to the growing popularity of women’s wrestling, including the renewal of the hit Netflix series “GLOW” and WOW’s new partnership with Mark Burnett, MGM’s President of Television Group & Digital, to develop new content for WOW, it is fitting the fans at the convention will get a chance to meet the exciting ring warriors of WOW.

This groundbreaking event will kick off during Friday’s opening ceremony, with WOW character The Fabulous Lana Star and Fan Favorite Stephy Slays. The festivities will continue for three days at Booth #1907, capping off with Sunday afternoon appearances by founder of GLOW and WOW David McLane and WOW Owner Jeanie Buss.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.stanleeslacomiccon.com/blocks/buy-tickets-now.

About Stan Lee’s Comic Con

Stan Lee’s L.A. Comic Con is Los Angeles’ first multi-media pop culture convention, held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center. L.A. Comic Con assembles the most exciting and innovative in comics, video games, sci-fi, fantasy, horror and all things pop-culture, making Stan Lee’s L.A. Comic Con Los Angeles’ ultimate pop-culture convention. Having attracted 91,000 fans from around the country in our sixth year in 2016, Stan Lee’s L.A. Comic Con is quickly growing into one of the most diverse and celebrated geek and pop-culture events in the United States. The conventions unique panels, autograph sessions and photo-ops give fans once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to truly interact with their favorite creators and major players in the entertainment industry.

The L.A. Comic Con team strives to make all your geeky fantasies come true!

For more info on Stan Lee’s Comic Con Weekend, please visit

http://www.stanleeslacomiccon.com

About WOW – Women Of Wrestling

WOW is the premier organization and content provider for live events and programming featuring women’s professional wrestling. Its empowered women from all different backgrounds and professions that are marketed as “WOW Superheroes” and are the main attraction of every WOW presentation. WOW’s digital ecosystem consists of its owned web, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channel. Together these systems comprise the ‘WOW World’ customer platforms. To join the WOW World and further information on the WOW Superheroes, its villains and over-the-top characters visit www.wowe.com (http://wowe.com/) and @wowsuperheroes.

