Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Milwaukee

The WWE Survivor Series card will continue to take shape on tonight’s WWE SmackDown as Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton is planned, according to PWInsider, with the winner being the Team Captain for the blue brand in the men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match.

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler is also planned for tonight with the winner getting a spot on the men’s team. That match may be a 2 of 3 Falls match.

Below is the confirmed SmackDown line-up for tonight:

* Shane McMahon returns

* WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin vs. Sin Cara

* Reservoir Dogs-themed edition of The Fashion Files

* The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Aiden English, Rusev, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable

* AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh

