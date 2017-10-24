SmackDown Stars on Last Night’s Big Angle (Videos), Kevin Owens Thanks Fans, The Shield

– Below is video from last night’s WWE Ride Along episode with The Shield talking about Cesaro’s recent mouth injury and how strong The Swiss Cyborg is:

– After leaving the WWE tour over the weekend due to family reasons, Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Monday and thanked fans for their support. Owens also tweeted on Sunday that he was watching the WWE TLC pay-per-view. Below is his tweet from the weekend along with the tweet thanking fans:

I’m not sick. I’m not hurt. My family needed me home. Thank you to @WWE & the fans in Argentina & Chile for their support and understanding. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 21, 2017

The outpouring of support from friends, family, fans and peers these past few days has been overwhelming.

Thank you all.

We appreciate it. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 23, 2017

– As noted, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon led the blue brand roster in an invasion of RAW last night to set up the big RAW vs. SmackDown matches at the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view last night. Below are several post-show Twitter reactions, including new videos from The New Day, Becky Lynch, Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder, AJ Styles, Mojo Rawley and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin:

Blue > Red…You know it! — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) October 24, 2017

That's how you make a statement. Blue is taking no prisoners. You know that now Red. #RedAintHyped #UnderSiege @WWE — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) October 24, 2017

Y’all are cute Smackdown — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 24, 2017

I fight for what's right, I don't fight for tyrants. #UnderSiege — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 24, 2017

