RAW Roster Note for Tonight’s SmackDown, Alicia Fox on Being Team Captain, AJ Styles

– Below is video of AJ Styles and The New Day celebrating after their match at Saturday’s WWE live event in Santiago, Chile. AJ, Big E and Xavier Woods teamed up to defeat Rusev and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in six-man action. Styles then hopped on a flight back to the United States for his loss to Finn Balor’s Demon character at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

– There’s been obvious speculation on the RAW roster invading tonight’s SmackDown to get payback for last night’s big “Under Siege” angle but PWInsider notes that they have heard nothing about red brand Superstars being backstage at tonight’s show in Milwaukee.

– As noted, Alicia Fox defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley on last night’s RAW to become the Team Captain for the women’s RAW vs. SmackDown 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series next month. Fox posted the following on Instagram about the spot:

Gonna #front a min …. THANK YOU #wweuniverse for the #support !! I’m looking forward to #surviorseries bc of the #beautiful #ladies I can #learn from @itsmebayley @sashabankswwe real #foxyladies #gametime! IM still an OG (five second of #nice… THATS IT) #captain gonna #brag

