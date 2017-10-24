PJ Black fka Justin Gabriel On Vince McMahon’s Reaction After Receiving A 450 Splash, Not Liking Being On ‘Total Divas’, Breaking Up With Jojo

Former WWE Tag Team Champion PJ Black, fka Justin Gabriel, was the latest guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show. Black, who is recovering from a base jumping injury, gave the status of his recovery, as well as shared his time working in WWE and more.

On what Vince McMahon told him after receiving a 450 splash:

“[I was] a little bit nervous. I’ve done it a million times. It was one of the first moves I learned, [and] I’ve been doing it for so long that I don’t even think about it. That day, standing up there, I kind of thought about it a little bit. People don’t understand how big Vince is, he’s very wide. That age, you can tell he’s a bodybuilder and he’s worked out his whole life. I never really messed that move up except for once in my life.

“This day, I didn’t mess it up, but I got winded so bad because he’s so thick, I didn’t realize. And he was fine. He thanked me afterwards, and he was like, ‘That was great.'”

Why he did not like being on Total Divas, relationship with Jojo:

“I didn’t want to be a part of [Total Divas] at all. They filmed some stuff, and I started talking to Jojo because I thought she was a pretty cool person. I never realized she was so young, I think she was like 18 or 19 at the time. And we kind of went that route [to dating], and they were like, ‘Hey. Do you want to be on the show?’ I was like, ‘Yeah. Sure, what do I have to do?’ They said, ‘nothing, just go on dates,’ and we went on multiple dates. They’d take film (which never aired, by the way; we filmed so many cool things), and I said to the producers, ‘I don’t think I can do this. Like, she’s 19, and I don’t think this is going to work. I’m a 30-year-old man.’ And he was like, ‘Ok. fair enough. Then you have to break up with her on TV.’ And that’s the scene they played.

“And what they did was make me look like this super womanizing heel, they edited everything to make me look like a bad guy. That’s not what happened at all. A lot of it is real, but it’s about 90 percent scripted. That I just couldn’t deal with. If it’s a reality show, let me do and say whatever I want. Don’t tell me what to say and what to wear. It wasn’t very organic or spontaneous. So, after I broke up with her, I was like, ‘Yeah. I’m outta here.'”

Black also talked about the Corre being a “knock-off group,” information on the new season of Lucha Underground, the Nexus losing to Team WWE at SummerSlam, and more.

