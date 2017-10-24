LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 10/24

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live WWE SmackDown coverage from Milwaukee as the Road to Survivor Series heats up. Below is the confirmed line-up for tonight:

* Shane McMahon returns

* WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin vs. Sin Cara

* Reservoir Dogs-themed edition of The Fashion Files

* The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Aiden English, Rusev, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable

* AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh

