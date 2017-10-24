Kurt Angle Responds to The Rock, Matt Hardy on WWE Main Event, The Miz – Zakk Wylde

Oct 24, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be playing a game of WWE 2K18 against musician Zakk Wylde at the Loudwire Music Awards tonight in Los Angeles at The Novo. As noted, Chris Jericho will be hosting the first-ever Loudwire Music Awards, which will air on AXS TV at 7pm PT. Below is a promo for The Miz vs. Zakk Wylde:

– WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Green Bay for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Matt Hardy vs. Curt Hawkins
* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

– As noted, The Rock tweeted WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle before Angle’s ring return at Sunday night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. The RAW General Manager replied on Monday, as you can see below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Moose on being a two sport star, BFG, Triplemania, possibly doing MMA, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal