Eric Bischoff on Raw: “no matter how big of a wrestling fan you are, you start tuning out”

“Yes, that is very difficult. As I said, I don’t believe I am different than your average person out there; but to sit there and watch 3 hours of wrestling, no matter how big of a wrestling fan you are, you start tuning out. You’ll tune in and out depends on what is happening, but it’s just too much. Can you imagine watching 3 hours of Game of Thrones, every week for 52 weeks a year? Eventually, you just get sick of no matter how much you love it, you just get sick of it. That is kind of where I am at, so yeah, 3 hours of entertaining television that will hold the audience’s attention and deliver every week that is a very monumental task.”

Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

