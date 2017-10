Cesaro talks about his response to Vince McMahon’s “brass rings” speech:

“I was actually listening to it on the drive to the next city… I was not very happy about it to say the least because I couldn’t disagree more. The next day I walked into his office and said ‘challenge accepted.’ That’s how I deal with things – head on… I’d like to say I’ve been doing pretty good so far.”

source: All Things Wrestling





(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)