Bruno Sammartino is retired from attending events outside of Pittsburgh

Bruno Sammartino’s manager Sal Corrente has some news to pass along:

“Please pass this along to anyone in the Wrestling Community regarding Bruno Sammartino. While just about anyone is free to contact me as I pass along all offers although Bruno Sammartino is retired from attending events outside of Pittsburgh. In speaking with Bruno today he tells me numerous people have called his home with offers for bookings, your calls will not be accepted and messages will not be returned. In speaking with Bruno he doesn’t understand why are announcing he was retiring that people are still contacting us about bookings. Now in saying that we continue to accept offers for Private Signings if they are held in Pittsburgh only. We have already done one and believe we will be doing another one if your interests go beyond that I have only gotten indication that Bruno is permanently retired from traveling to autograph events and personal appearances. I hope that everyone can understand that Bruno traveled for many years and very much enjoys his time with family. Thank You.”

