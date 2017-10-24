10/24/17 WWE 205 Live Coverage

205 Live opens with a recap of Enzo Amore winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship for the second time after he defeated Kalisto at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs. We then see the 205 Live opening video and go into the arena where Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show. We see that Amore will defend the title against Kalisto in tonight’s main event.

Match #1: Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar and Tony Nese

Alexander and Nese start with a lockup and then Nese shoves Alexander away and poses down on the mat. Nese kicks Alexander in the midsection and then applies a wrist-lock. Alexander gets free and trips Nese down to the mat. Alexander takes Nese down again with a head-scissors take down and then a dropkick. Alexander delivers a chop and Swann tags in. They double-team Nese and Swann goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out at two. Swann kicks Nese in the back and then applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat. Nese gets to his feet and backs into the corner and Dar tags in. Dar applies a wrist-lock to Swann and takes him down to the mat. Swann fights back and takes Dar down with a dropkick, but Nese tags in. Nese drops Swann with a shoulder block and then rams him into the barricade. Nese tosses Swann back into the ring and drives a knee into him in the corner and tags in Dar.

Dar comes in and drops Swann to the mat and then slams him into the ropes with a snapmare. Dar tags in Nese, who slams Swann into the corner. Nese hangs Swann in the tree of woe and drives a knee into Swann’s midsection. Nese kicks Swann in the face and midsection a few times and tags Dar back into the match. Dar also kicks Swann in the face and midsection and argues with Nese a bit and Swann almost gets a three count on a roll-up. Dar takes control again and tags in Nese. Nese beats Swann down in the corner and then delivers a forearm to the jaw. Swann comes back with a heel kick and goes for the cover, but Dar breaks it up. Dar tags in and tosses Swann back into the ring. Swann counters with a kick to the face and tags in Alexander. Alexander goes to work on Dar with stiff kicks and then delivers a back elbow. Alexander delivers the springboard kick and goes for the cover, but Dar kicks out at two.

Alexander sends Nese to the floor and we see Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick watching the match from the ramp. Dar grabs Alexander and locks in a front face lock and Nese pulls Swann down to the floor. Swann takes Nese out with an enzuiguri and then kicks Dar in the face. Swann then takes out Nese with a suicide dive and Alexander drops Dar with the Lumbar Check and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann.

