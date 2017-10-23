WWE TLC Social Media Score, Nia Jax Welcomes Asuka to RAW, Seth Rollins – Xavier Woods

– Below is new “UpUpDownDown” video of Xavier Woods and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins playing a Royal Rumble match as themselves in the new WWE 2K18 video game:

– Last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Walking Dead. TLC had 594,000 interactions on Twitter with 86,000 unique authors, up from the 435,000 interactions and 65,000 authors that WWE Hell In a Cell drew. TLC also had 187,000 Facebook interactions with 104,000 unique authors. That is down from the 211,000 interactions and 122,000 unique authors that HIAC drew.

– Nia Jax tweeted the following and welcomed Asuka to the RAW women’s division during WWE TLC last night, comparing her own win over Emma to Asuka’s win:

Victory in only 6 mins

Welcome to the show Asuka pic.twitter.com/sOmLzyBl3m — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) October 23, 2017

