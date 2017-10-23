WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 10/22/17 – Santiago, Chile – Triple H Returns to the Ring

Oct 23, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Randy Orton and The New Day defeated Sami Zayn and The Usos

2. Sin Cara defeated Aiden English

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Natalya defeated Naomi

4. Triple H defeated Rusev

5. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella and Tamina

6. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match
Baron Corbin defeated Bobby Roode and Tye Dillinger

7. WWE Championship Street Fight
Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

