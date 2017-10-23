WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 10/22/17 – Santiago, Chile – Triple H Returns to the Ring

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Randy Orton and The New Day defeated Sami Zayn and The Usos

2. Sin Cara defeated Aiden English

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Natalya defeated Naomi

4. Triple H defeated Rusev

5. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella and Tamina

6. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match

Baron Corbin defeated Bobby Roode and Tye Dillinger

7. WWE Championship Street Fight

Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

