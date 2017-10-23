Update on Reigns, Dallas, and Wyatt

Oct 23, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Reports now say Reigns, Bo Dallas, and Bray Wyatt have the mumps will be re-evaluated next week at Raw. The rest of the locker room got their shots on Thursday to prevent further infection. Dave Meltzer said there is still a fear within the company that more superstars could contract the illness.

WWE had initially tested some talent for meningitis, and discovered that the illness is believed to now be the mumps. Mumps symptoms usually take 16-18 days to appear and then the infection usually takes several weeks to disappear. It is unclear how much time is needed to completely recover from an illness like that in order to be deemed fit to compete in the ring.

Source: WrestlingInc

