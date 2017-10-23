Triple H on Kurt Angle Wrestling at TLC, The Shield – Ride Along, WWE Music Power 10

– Below is another preview for tonight’s post-RAW episode of WWE Ride Along, featuring Roman Reigns riding with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose:

– A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 will premiere on the WWE Network this Thursday at 10pm EST. Below is the synopsis:

“The WWE Music Power 10 is back with an all-new September 2017 edition counting down the most spectacular Superstar entrances!”

– Triple H tweeted the following today on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle making his ring return in the main event of last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view:

I’ve always believed @RealKurtAngle was a one of a kind athlete.

Glad a new generation of fans got to see why. #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/O1O8pFKc1S — Triple H (@TripleH) October 23, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)