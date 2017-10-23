Triple H on Asuka’s WWE Main Roster Debut, WWE TLC Attendance, Video Package

Oct 23, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the opening video package used for Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view:

– Michael Cole announced a crowd of 13,381 fans in attendance at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN for last night’s TLC pay-per-view.

– As noted, Asuka made her main roster debut at last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view and picked up a win over Emma in the opening contest. Triple H tweeted the following on The Empress of Tomorrow arriving on the red brand:

