The Rock Blasts Comedian Over Wrestling Tweet, WWE Ride Along Video, Curt Hawkins

Oct 23, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a preview for tonight’s WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network with The Shield in one car plus Sasha Banks & Bayley in another car and The Hardys in another:

– Curt Hawkins tweeted the following to taunt Kalisto on losing the WWE Cruiserweight Title to Enzo Amore at last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view:

– We noted last night that The Rock sent a pre-TLC tweet to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on his return to the ring. Rock ended up firing a tweet off to author & comedian Ben Pobjie after he reminded The Great One that pro wrestling is fake. You can see the exchange below:

