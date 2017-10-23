The Rock Blasts Comedian Over Wrestling Tweet, WWE Ride Along Video, Curt Hawkins
– Below is a preview for tonight’s WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network with The Shield in one car plus Sasha Banks & Bayley in another car and The Hardys in another:
Don't miss an ALL-NEW episode of #WWERideAlong TOMORROW NIGHT after #RAW only on the award-winning @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/b4SnEZwHrV
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017
– Curt Hawkins tweeted the following to taunt Kalisto on losing the WWE Cruiserweight Title to Enzo Amore at last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view:
Yo @KalistoWWE, you lost the title already?! Hahahahahahaha. What a run bro. #WWETLC
— Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) October 23, 2017
– We noted last night that The Rock sent a pre-TLC tweet to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on his return to the ring. Rock ended up firing a tweet off to author & comedian Ben Pobjie after he reminded The Great One that pro wrestling is fake. You can see the exchange below:
Congrats to my good bud @RealKurtAngle and his return tonight to a @WWE ring. Special athlete and great human being. Have FUN brotha #WWETLC
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 22, 2017
😂 👏🏾 I like the dry wit
Correct, I do in fact know wrestling isn’t real. Thats why I said “have fun”. I also know, you can go fuck yourself.
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 22, 2017
