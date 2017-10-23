Several Big Matches Announced for WWE Survivor Series

Tonight’s RAW opening segment saw RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announce the following matches for the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston:

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Male Superstars TBA

Female Superstars TBA

