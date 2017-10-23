Several Big Matches Announced for WWE Survivor Series

Oct 23, 2017

Tonight’s RAW opening segment saw RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announce the following matches for the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston:

RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Male Superstars TBA

Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Female Superstars TBA

