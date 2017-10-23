Sasha Banks on Her Owen Hart Inspired Gear at TLC, WWE TLC Main Event Note, More

– As seen on the WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show, Sasha Banks picked up a win over Alicia Fox. In the video below, Banks talks to Kayla Braxton about the win and says it felt so good. The Boss says while Fox is an amazing athlete, she’s also legit crazy. Banks calls it one of the hardest battles she’s fought and says she got the job done because she is the legit boss of WWE. Regarding her pink gear seen at TLC, Banks says she likes to come up with special gear for each pay-per-view and this look was inspired by Owen Hart. Banks also noted that her husband, WWE seamster Mikaze, hooked her up with the gear.

– Below is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander after they defeated Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher at TLC. Cedric says he knew he needed back-up when the problem with Gallagher and Kendrick came up, and he knew the best person to call on would be his good friend Swann, who reveals that he lost a dreadlock or two during the match. They also tease that we may see more of them as a tag team on RAW in the future.

– The WWE TLC event marked just the 4th time in WWE history where a 5-on-3 Handicap Match happened on TV or pay-per-view. On a related note, a team of 5 Superstars has never defeated a team of 3 Superstars. For those who missed it, the TLC main event saw RAW General Manager Kurt Angle team with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to defeat Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

– The “too sweet” moment between AJ Styles and “The Demon” Finn Balor after Balor’s big win at TLC had a lot of fans talking on social media. Karl Anderson, former Club partner to Styles and Balor, tweeted the following on he and Luke Gallows missing the reunion:

Hey thanks for inviting us guys.. — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) October 23, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)