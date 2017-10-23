Mick Foley talks about leaving WWE and coming back later

“I just snapped (at McMahon) and said, ‘I don’t care who you are or how much you’re worth, you’re not gonna talk to me that way ever again.’ Then three years later, the same finger that was wagging in his face was dialing the phone and going, ‘Hey, can I come home?’ I left for three years. It had been a year and a half since we’d spoken, and I’d gotten a message on my phone that said, ‘I know you don’t like me, but I know you love this company.’ There was a time when some people were badmouthing the company, and he wanted me to weigh in on my feelings. I called him back and told him, ‘I like you.’ Deep down, I like him. I didn’t like that (commentator) job; it wasn’t the right job for me. I was a pat-on-the-back guy, not a kick-in-the-butt guy, so I didn’t deal well with that.”

source: Uproxx





(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)