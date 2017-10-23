Kurt Angle Reveals a Loaded Survivor Series Card on Raw

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle opened tonight’s show by revealing most of the card for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV event, which will take place on Sunday, November 19 from Houston, Texas. Angle confirmed the following matches:

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya

Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. United States Champion Baron Corbin

Raw Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Raw Men vs. Smackdown Men in a Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Raw Women vs. Smackdown Women in a Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

