Kurt Angle Reveals a Loaded Survivor Series Card on Raw
Raw General Manager Kurt Angle opened tonight’s show by revealing most of the card for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV event, which will take place on Sunday, November 19 from Houston, Texas. Angle confirmed the following matches:
Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya
Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. United States Champion Baron Corbin
Raw Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos
Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal
Raw Men vs. Smackdown Men in a Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Raw Women vs. Smackdown Women in a Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match