Kurt Angle Makes Long-Awaited Return to the Ring for WWE at TLC (Photos, Videos)
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle wrestled his first WWE match in 11 years at tonight’s TLC pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.
The RAW General Manager replaced Roman Reigns, who is out of action due to an illness, to team with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose for a 3-on-5 Tables, Ladders & Chairs win over Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Angle ended up getting the pin on The Miz.
Below are photos and videos from Angle’s return to the ring:
The honorary member of #TheShield @RealKurtAngle has joined @TheDeanAmbrose & @WWERollins, and is ready for BATTLE! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/jyDZoivaaV
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017
We are UNDERWAY in #WWETLC's main event, and @RealKurtAngle is in trouble early courtesy of @KaneWWE! pic.twitter.com/in9Pbtyqqi
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 23, 2017
#RAW General Manager @RealKurtAngle is already a NATURAL member of #TheShield! #WWETLC @TheDeanAmbrose @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/O4APK9MZyO
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017
Consider @BraunStrowman & @KaneWWE WIPED OUT courtesy of @WWERollins & @TheDeanAmbrose! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/9vCxadPF6l
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017
Friendship goals.#WWETLC @WWECesaro @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/KThIn8hL18
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 23, 2017
.@mikethemiz: YOU get a #GermanSuplex!@WWESheamus: YOU get a #GermanSuplex!@WWECesaro: YOU get a #GermanSuplex!@RealKurtAngle #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/eQ4aOH8hov
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017
A #RunningPowerslam through a table by @BraunStrowman may have taken @RealKurtAngle out of this match… #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/STKHjatAVs
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017
Further proof that @WWERollins and @TheDeanAmbrose are RIGHT AT HOME when they're at #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/q0bljkb0iV
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017
As @WWEGraves put it, an OLYMPIC SHIELD BOMB puts away @mikethemiz as @RealKurtAngle @TheDeanAmbrose & @WWERollins win a WAR! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/VMwwolqdNq
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017
A truly UNBELIEVABLE night on @WWENetwork as @RealKurtAngle @TheDeanAmbrose and @WWERollins stand tall at the end of #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/pxueioCYwW
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017
