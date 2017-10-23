Jeff Jarrett misses scheduled indy date, promotion apologizes

Jeff Jarrett flew in and out of Canada without ever making his scheduled Edmonton appearance for RCW. The promotion more or less insinuated in a reply on Twitter that he missed the show because he was at the bar. Their official statement was more kind:

“RCW has the unfortunate news to report that Jeff Jarrett will be not appearing at tonight’s event in Edmonton due to reasons beyond the company’s control as Jeff Jarrett has boarded a plane and left the country on his own accord this morning. Jeff Jarrett did appear last night in Calgary at the RCW event but again has chosen to leave the country due to his own issues.”

Call all wrestling fans! Jeff Jarret will be at No. 1 Legion tomorrow night! https://t.co/oSpXMs6QgS pic.twitter.com/NCCJiQk8nB — Downtown Calgary (@downtowncalgary) October 19, 2017

source: angrymarks.com





(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)