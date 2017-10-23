Impact No Longer Working with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment

Impact announced today that they have terminated their business relationship with Jeff Jarrett and his Global Force Entertainment company. This comes after Jarrett’s indefinite leave of absence was announced back in September.

Below is today’s announcement:

Impact Wrestling announced today that it has terminated its business relationship with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment Inc., effective immediately. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 23, 2017

