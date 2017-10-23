Impact No Longer Working with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment

Oct 23, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Impact announced today that they have terminated their business relationship with Jeff Jarrett and his Global Force Entertainment company. This comes after Jarrett’s indefinite leave of absence was announced back in September.

Below is today’s announcement:

  Disgruntled Jobber
    October 23, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Let the roster exodus begin.

