Former WWE superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. (DH Smith) posted the following…

😳😮😮 I saved a girl today from jumping off a bridge. Thank you to my years of grappling for saving this girl. Life is precious 😰🙇😔 pic.twitter.com/fGKRqrsEPZ

— Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) October 23, 2017