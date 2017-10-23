Daniel Bryan on Returning After Kurt Angle, Finn Balor on AJ Styles (Video), Sasha Banks

– Below is video of Finn Balor speaking to the camera after The Demon defeated AJ Styles at WWE TLC on Sunday night. Balor says he’s admired AJ his whole career and looked up to him, but AJ is also someone who took him to his limits at TLC. Balor says he learned why they call AJ The Phenomenal One and while he did prevail, he thinks, without a shadow of a doubt, that the world needs to see Balor vs. Styles II… Sweet.

– As noted, Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox in singles action on the WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show. Counting their singles matches on WWE NXT and main roster TV, Banks is now 6-1 against Fox.

– SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan continues to throw out teasers for his return to the ring. He tweeted the following after RAW General Manager Kurt Angle returned to the ring in the TLC main event:

There was a time when WWE wouldn't let @RealKurtAngle compete. Tonight he won a PPV main event in a TLC match 👏👏👏 #SoYourSayingTheresAChance — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 23, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)