AS I SEE IT 10/23: WWE dodges a bullet

In what had to be one of the most frightening and unique environments leading up to a WWE event, what has widely been reported to be viral meningitis spread through the WWE locker room, resulting on 3 major WWE names on the sidelines, blowing apart the TLC PPV, and likely changing booking for the remainder of the year.

Bo Dallas has been out for weeks and is believed to be the source for viral meningitis (there have also been reports of mumps as well). Bray Wyatt and his girlfriend JoJo were also pulled. Jo Jo seems to have actually missed the illness, but Bray Wyatt….and then Roman Reigns were taken off TLC show.

WWE, to its credit, was straight up about the situation, telling ESPN.com: “We have confirmed that three of our performers have been diagnosed with a viral infection,” a WWE representative told ESPN. “As a precautionary measure, we are ensuring in-ring performers and staff are tested and immunized in accordance

with recommended medical guidelines.”

Given the nature of wrestling, with wrestlers sharing locker rooms, as well as eating and traveling together…it’s actually surprising such a thing hasn’t happened before, with flu pretty much the worst that’s known to have happened in the past.

It left WWE with two giant holes, namely Roman Reigns out of the main event and Bray Wyatt out of the much-promoted match with “Demon King” Finn Balor. As a result, WWE had to call an audible, and make two major changes in last night’s PPV, with a one time only match for WWE (and as far as is known, the ONLY time to have happened anywhere) of AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (substituting for Bray Wyatt) as the battle of the former Bullet Club leaders; and Kurt Angle making his return after 11 years, as part of The Shield team taking on Team Miz (substituting for Roman Reigns).

On the barker channels, WWE cut a fresh pre-show with Charly Caruso explaining why the changes were made (as much as HIPPA law allows anyhow, not naming names or the actual condition). So, unless they’ve been living in caves, no fan was surprised by the changes in last night’s show.

Balor-Styles was everything you could ask for. Even with no build-up…WWE gave fans an incredible match. The live crowd was genuinely pumped for the match.

Then, the main event…which was booked with lots of smoke, mirrors and gimmicks, including a trash truck and falling chairs (watch the replay) being brought in as a prop. Kurt Angle looked as good as anyone reasonably could have expected. While Team Miz seemed to take it easy with him on a couple spots, he still went full out within the constraints of a TLC match.

WWE dodged a short-term bullet. What changes will be needed for the booking leading up to Survivor Series, remains to be seen.

Now, it’s pumpkin spice everything…as in 8 days it’s Halloween. Leaves are turning (and having to be raked) too quickly… the last months of 2017 are here; and mid-next week will more or less begin the Holiday season.

Christmas trees are up in some local stores (those without Halloween displays still up). QVC is selling for Christmas, and Hallmark Channel is already plugging their Christmas mega-movie marathons. Amazon, eBay, and elsewhere in the retail cyber-universe are following. Pretty soon, people will maul each other at stores, stand in line to get the new iPhone… or even get something for their kids.

In keeping with the actual spirit of the seasons… the season of light and the season of the Christchild, the wrestling community will reach out to those in need. Independent promotions hold a wide variety of events to benefit various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters…and Toys for Tots drives.

Over the years, promotions in my Philadelphia/South Jersey area ranging from the family-friendly United Wrestling Coalition (for over 20 years) to the hardcore themed Combat Zone Wrestling (for 12 years) to indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events from October to the Holidays and beyond.

21 such events have been announced:

November

Hoosier Pro Wrestling does THREE annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toys for Tots shows in Columbus, IN on November 4 and December 2. They collected toys at their October 7 show.

UWE Pro Wrestling presents its annual Headlock for Hunger on November 11 at The Wex in Cadillac, MI. The event benefits Shepard’s Table.

Fighting for Autism will partner with Dynamo Pro Wrestling in a benefit show on November 11 in St.Charles, MO. Tickets start at only $15/$20 reserved/$30 ring side seats. For tickets, call Brian Higginbotham at 636-466-3376.

Primal Conflict Wrestling has scheduled its annual food drive at its November 18 Harper’s Ferry, WV event. Fans that bring 2 canned or nonperishable food items will receive a $5 off coupon for Primal Conflict Wrestling merchandise. All donations will go to Jefferson County Community Ministries.

All Pro Wrestling and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada are again holding Headlock on Hunger on November 18 at the Edward C Reed High School, Sparks, NV

NOVA Pro Wrestling will again help the Jewish Community Center of Fairfax, VA on November 24 with its FACETS Toy Collection at its “11th Dimension” show at the JCC in Fairfax, VA.

Classic Championship Wrestling returns to Lebanon, PA on November 24 for Blood, Sweat, and Beers, benefiting Toys for Tots. Please bring a new, unopened toy and get $5 off your ticket.

December

United Wrestling Coalition of Wrightstown, NJ, will hold their annual Toys for Tots event on December 2; with a special emphasis this year on behalf of the victims of Harvey, asking for a small donation or note of encouragement to this year’s hurricane victims in Houston and Puerto Rico. Go to https://www.facebook.com/UWCFanCave for further information.

The Delaware/South Jersey based ECWA runs its annual Toys for Tots show on December 2 in Woodbury Heights, NJ.

MCW Pro Wrestling has “Season’s Beatings”, its annual Toys for Tots show scheduled for December 2 in Joppa, MD.

American Premier Wrestling presents BRAWL 30 – Toys for Tots on December 2 at the APW Slam Center , Statesboro, GA. – Doors Open, 4:30 pm. Emerald Match, 4:45 pm. Bell Time, 5:00 pm. $7 Adults/Kids, $3.

Aspire Pro Wrestling returns to action on December 3 at the Pennsauken Youth Athletic Association, 3501 Elm Avenue, Pennsauken with a 2:00 pm belltime. Donations of canned goods and non-perishables will be collected for the South Jersey Food Bank.

Brew City Wrestling has scheduled its annual Headlock for Hunger food collection at its December 8 show in West Allis, WI.

California’s Big Time Wrestling returns for “Rock The Bells”, their annual holiday toy drive in Newark, CA on December 8.

3Count ProWrestling returns to Liberty High 124 Red Devil Dr, Liberty, SC on December 9 for Country Santa Clash 5 as they raise money and collect toys for Country Santa. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson will be there for a VIP meet and greet at 5:30 pm

Combat Zone Wrestling and DJ Hyde have agreed again to do the annual Toys for Tots collection (in conjunction with the Marine Corps Reserve) for the thirteenth year in a row at Combat Zone Wrestling’s Cage of Death 19 on December 9 at the Rastelli Kids Complex, 1855 Hurffville Rd, Sewell, NJ. Details to come.

DCW Pro Wrestling presents Rumble for Glory on December 9 at the Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front St. Milford, DE to be benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Imperial Wrestling Revolution will do a Toys for Tots show at its December 10 show in Ardmore, OK. They are also working on starting a partnership with Vettix.org, which gives away free tickets to active duty military personnel and veterans.

Crossfire Wrestling comes to Lincoln Alexander Centre, 160 King Street East, Hamilton, ON on December 16 with an 8:00 pm belltime in a benefit for Mission Services Men’s Shelter and Addiction Services.

Keystone Championship Wrestling presents “Slay Bells Ring”, a Toys for Tots show, on December 23 at the Darby Recreation Center, 1022 Ridge Avenue, Darby, PA.

For those of you readers who see giving a toy, a can of food, or a warm coat as just one small thing, please understand this: a can of soup means that gets a meal for a day, a box of rice means that a family is fed for a week or more, a warm coat meant a child won’t shiver uncontrollably when they walk to school, or a toy meant that a child is allowed a moment of innocence and joy, often after they’ve gone through fear and deprivation for far too long. Just like the people did and are doing for those in need in Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida…now it’s your turn to do that one small thing.

So… if you’re a independent wrestling promotion, and you HAVEN’T thought of doing a charity-themed holiday show to give back to your community….time to start planning. If you’re an indy fan, and your promotion isn’t named…ask them if they plan to do something this year.

As always, I’ll plug these events here to the point you can recite them in your sleep; no matter what else I may discuss in this blog. Please send them to me ASAP at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

