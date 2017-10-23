AJ Styles on His WWE TLC Match, Kalisto Reacts to Title Loss (Video), Carmella

– Below is video of an angry Kalisto being checked on by a WWE trainer after his WWE Cruiserweight Title loss to Enzo Amore at TLC last night in Minneapolis. Kalisto lost the title to Enzo after a cheap shot poke to the eye. Kalisto says Enzo had to cheat to win but he expected something like that to happen. Kalisto tells Enzo to enjoy the title because when he hits him with the Salida del Sol, that’s it. Kalisto reminds us that he has his rematch coming.

– Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella turns 30 years old today.

– SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles tweeted the following on his lost to Finn Balor’s Demon at last night’s RAW brand TLC pay-per-view:

Saturday night in Chile w/ #SDLive

Sunday night at #WWETLC w/ #Raw

I’ll take every opportunity thrown my away… Tonight was #TooSweet. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) October 23, 2017

