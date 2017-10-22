WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 10/21/17 – Santiago, Chile

Oct 22, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Carmella and Tamina

2. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
AJ Styles and The New Day defeated Rusev and The Usos

5. Bobby Roode defeated Sami Zayn

6. WWE United States Championship Match
Baron Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

7. WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

