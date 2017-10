WWE reportedly concerned about Angle’s return to the ring

Dave Meltzer reports that there is alot of concern regarding Kurt Angle going into his return tonight. WWE officials feel that Kurt will get caught up in the intensity of the match and take an unnecessary risk.

Meltzer also reported that now that Angle has been cleared, he may work one of the big 4 WWE PPVs.

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio

