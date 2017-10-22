WWE Raw Live Event Results – 10/21/17 – Mankato, Minnesota

1. Tag Team Match (w/Dana Brooke as the Special Guest Referee)

Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox and Emma

2. Matt Hardy defeated Dash Wilder

3. Goldust and Titus O’Neil defeated Curt Hawkins and Darren Young

4. Braun Strowman defeated Finn Bálor

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Mickie James

6. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Kalisto defeated Enzo Amore

7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus

