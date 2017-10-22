WWE Raw Live Event Results – 10/21/17 – Mankato, Minnesota

Oct 22, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Tag Team Match (w/Dana Brooke as the Special Guest Referee)
Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox and Emma

2. Matt Hardy defeated Dash Wilder

3. Goldust and Titus O’Neil defeated Curt Hawkins and Darren Young

4. Braun Strowman defeated Finn Bálor

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Mickie James

6. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Kalisto defeated Enzo Amore

7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Moose on being a two sport star, BFG, Triplemania, possibly doing MMA, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal