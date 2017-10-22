WrestleCircus CircusMania 2017 Results
1. Triple Threat Match
Lance Hoyt defeated MJF and Jeff Cobb
2. Carnival Cash-in Match
Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara
3. Big Top Tag Team Championship Match
Extra Talent-Ed defeated Scarlet and Graves (Dezmond Xavier and Zach Wentz)
4. No Disqualification Grudge Match
Sami Callihan defeated Jordan Len-X
-After the match, Callihan called himself the King of the Indies, but Jimmy Jacobs appeared and called him out. Callihan attacks him, but Jacobs fights him off and Callihan goes to the back.
5. 10-Person Tag Team Elimination Match; Losing Team is Banned from the Circus Forever
Team Jervis (Jervis Cottonbelly, Thunderfrog, Leva Bates, Christie Jaynes, and Dick Justice) defeated Team Austin (Ref Austin, Rockstar Spud, Andy Dalton, Jo Jo Bravo, and Gregory James)
6. Mixed Tag Team Match
Candice LeRae and Joey Ryan defeated Taya Valkyrie and John Morrison
7. Sideshow Championship Match
Tessa Blanchard defeated Dave Crist
8. WrestleCircus Ringmaster Championship Match
Brian Cage defeated Shane Strickland