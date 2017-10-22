WRESTLE-1 Updraft 2017 Day 4 Results – 10/21/17 – Kasumigaura, Japan

Oct 22, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Hajime defeated Masayuki Mitomi

2. Andy Wu and Jon Tonsho defeated Seiki Yoshioka and Soma Sumeragi

3. Drunk Andy defeated Ganseki Tanaka

4. Yuji Hino and Jake Omen defeated Manabu Soya and NOSAWA Rongai

5. Shuji Kondo and Daishi defeated Kaz Hayashi and Mitsuhiro Yoshida

6. Masayuki Kono and Takanori Ito defeated Daiki Inaba and Tugataka Sato

7. UWA World Trios Championship
Shotaro Ashino, Yusuke Kodama, and Seigo Tachibana defeated Jiro Kuroshio, Koji Doi, and Kumagoro (c)

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Moose on being a two sport star, BFG, Triplemania, possibly doing MMA, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal