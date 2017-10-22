WRESTLE-1 Updraft 2017 Day 4 Results – 10/21/17 – Kasumigaura, Japan
1. Hajime defeated Masayuki Mitomi
2. Andy Wu and Jon Tonsho defeated Seiki Yoshioka and Soma Sumeragi
3. Drunk Andy defeated Ganseki Tanaka
4. Yuji Hino and Jake Omen defeated Manabu Soya and NOSAWA Rongai
5. Shuji Kondo and Daishi defeated Kaz Hayashi and Mitsuhiro Yoshida
6. Masayuki Kono and Takanori Ito defeated Daiki Inaba and Tugataka Sato
7. UWA World Trios Championship
Shotaro Ashino, Yusuke Kodama, and Seigo Tachibana defeated Jiro Kuroshio, Koji Doi, and Kumagoro (c)
