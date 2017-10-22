Videos: Triple H wrestles Rusev .. then twerks with the New Day in Chile

Triple H stepped inside a WWE ring as a wrestler for the first time since WrestleMania 33 today in Santiago, Chile as WWE stepped up its efforts to make up for the departures of Kevin Owens and AJ Styles from the South American tour. The former WWE champion looked as good as ever as he wrestled Rusev during the show, winning the match with his Pedigree finishing move. The Game made his trademark entrance, coming down with a leather vest as the fans in Santiago cheered on. After the match, The New Day convinced Triple H to dance with them, but after Triple H stopped showing his dance moves, he Pedigreed Kofi Kingston. Earlier, The New Day – who teamed up with Randy Orton for their match – also danced with Orton after he tried to escape but was dragged back to the ring to bust a move.





(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)