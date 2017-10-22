This Day In Wrestling History – October 22nd

1979 – Ivan Putski & Tito Santana defeat Jerry & Johnny Valiant, to win the WWWF Tag Team Championship.

1984 – The Fantastics (Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers) defeat The Long Riders (Bill & Scott Irwin), to win the WCCW American Tag Team Championship.

1994 – Toshiaki Kawada defeats Steve Williams, to win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

1995 – WWF In Your House 4: Great White North is held in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in front of 10,339 fans.

Dark Match:

– Bob Holly defeats Rad Radford.

In Your House PPV:

– Hunter Hearst Helmsley defeats Fatu.

– The Smoking Gunns (Billy & Bart) defeat The 1-2-3 Kid & Razor Ramon, to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship.

– Goldust defeats Marty Jannetty.

– Yokozuna (with Mr. Fuji & Jim Cornette) vs. King Mabel (with Sir Mo) ended in a no-contest.

– Razor Ramon defeats Dean Douglas, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship. Douglas had won the title from Shawn Michaels, via forfeit, after Michaels had been attacked outside a nightclub in Syracuse, NY on October 14th.

– The British Bulldog defeats WWF Champion Diesel via disqualification; Diesel retains the championship.

Dark Matches after PPV Went off Air:

– Henry O. Godwinn defeats Sycho Sid.

– Bret Hart defeats Isaac Yankem, DDS.

– Owen Hart & Yokozuna defeat Savio Vega & Bam Bam Bigelow.

2000 – WWF No Mercy is held in Albany, NY in front of 14,342 fans.

– The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von) win the Dudley Boyz Invitational Tables Match, last eliminating Right to Censor (The Goodfather & Bull Buchanan).

– A Mixed Tag Team Match between Lita and The APA (Faarooq & Bradshaw) and T & A (Test, Albert, & Trish Stratus) ends in a no-contest.

– Chris Jericho defeats X-Pac in a Steel Cage Match.

– Right to Censor (Val Venis & Steven Richards) defeat Chyna & Mr. Ass.

– A No Holds Barred Match between Rikishi & Stone Cold Steve Austin ends in a no-contest, after Austin gets arrested for trying to run Rikishi over with a truck.

– William Regal defeats ‘Naked’ Mideon, to retain the WWF European Championship.

– Los Conquistadores (Uno & Dos) defeat The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff), to win the WWF Tag Team Championship. Los Conquistadores were actually Edge & Christian wrestling in masks.

– Triple H defeats Chris Benoit.

– In a No Disqualification Match, Kurt Angle (with Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) defeats The Rock, to win the WWF Championship.

2001 – There were several title changes on this evening’s edition of RAW. Kurt Angle defeats Rhyno, to win the WCW United States Championship. Chris Jericho & The Rock defeat The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von), to win the WWF Tag Team Championship. Bradshaw defeats The Hurricane, to win the WWF European Championship. And Tajiri defeats Billy Kidman, to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

2001 – Taiyo Kea & Keiji Mutoh defeat Yoji Ano & Genichiro Tenryu, to win the AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

2002 – Jeff Jarrett defeats AJ Styles, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

2005 – On Impact!, America’s Most Wanted (James Storm & Chris Harris) defeat The Naturals (Chase Stevens & Andy Douglas), to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

2005 – Shuji Kondo defeats Taka Michinoku, to win the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2006 – TNA Bound For Glory is held in Plymouth, Michigan (outside of Detroit). It was the first TNA pay-per-view held outside of The Asylum in Nashville, or Orlando’s Impact Zone. Bound For Glory 2006 set a new attendance record for a TNA pay-per-view, with 3,600 fans in attendance; the record has since been broken several times. One other piece of trivia: the Bound For Glory theme song was “Enemy” by Fozzy, a band whose lead singer is WWE’s Chris Jericho.

Pre-Show:

– Bobby Roode (with Traci Brooks) defeats Lance Hoyt.

Bound For Glory PPV:

– Austin Starr wins the Kevin Nash Open Invitational X Division Gauntlet Battle Royal.

– In a Four-Way Tag Team Match, Team 3D (Brother Ray & Brother Devon) defeat America’s Most Wanted (James Storm & Chris Harris), The James Gang (B.G. James & Kip James), and The Naturals (Chase Stevens & Andy Douglas).

– In a Monster’s Ball Match, Samoa Joe defeats Raven, Brother Runt, and Abyss (with James Mitchell). Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts served as special guest referee.

– Eric Young defeats Larry Zbyszko, in a Loser Gets Fired Match.

– Chris Sabin defeats Senshi, to win the X Division Championship.

– Christian Cage defeats Rhino, in an 8 Mile Street Fight.

– In a Six Sides of Steel Match, The Latin American XChange (Homicide & Hernandez) defeat AJ Styles & Christopher Daniels, to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

– In a Title vs. Career Match, Sting defeats Jeff Jarrett, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Kurt Angle served as special outside enforcer. Had Sting lost, he would’ve had to retire.

2013 – Suwama & Joe Doering defeat Go Shiozaki & Jun Akiyama, to win the AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

2015 – On an NXT taping (airing November 11th), The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) defeat The Vaudevillains (Aiden English & Simon Gotch), to win the NXT Tag Team Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: WWF’s first ‘Eurocontinental’ Champion, D’Lo Brown (47 years old); 2-time CZW Iron Man Champion Adam Flash (46 years old); former NWA regular Porkchop Cash (62 years old); former OVW Heavyweight Champion Mike Kruel (35 years old); 5-time JWP Tag Team Champion Cutie Suzuki (48 years old); former AAA World Tag Team Champion Aero Star (33 years old); 2-time AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie (34 years old); and WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales (75 years old).

Today would have been the 74th birthday for Canadian Wrestling Hall of Famer Bad News Brown.

