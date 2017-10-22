The Rock Tweets Kurt Angle Before TLC, Drew Gulak Segment Pulled, TLC Main Event Note

– Drew Gulak’s PowerPoint presentation was nixed from tonight’s WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show due to time constraints. Below is video of Gulak confronting Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg and David Otunga on the panel. Gulak cut a promo on how he believes in a better WWE 205 Live and a better cruiserweight division, how he’s tired of the man holding him down and wanting to stop things like chanting, flying, flipping, elaborate costumes, use of the top rope and more.

.@DrewGulak's highly-anticipated PowerPoint Presentation may have been cut from the #WWETLC #Kickoff, but "the man" will NOT keep him down! pic.twitter.com/l5cjAb8Sb9 — WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2017

– In a bit of trivia for tonight’s 3-on-5 WWE TLC main event it will be the first Tables, Ladders & Chairs match in the careers of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Cesaro and Braun Strowman.

– The Rock tweeted the following on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle making his ring return in the main event of TLC tonight:

Congrats to my good bud @RealKurtAngle and his return tonight to a @WWE ring. Special athlete and great human being. Have FUN brotha #WWETLC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 22, 2017

