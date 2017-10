PWG All Star Weekend 13 Night 2 Results – 10/21/17 – Reseda, California

1. Jonah Rock defeated Adam Brooks

2. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated Mark Haskins and Morgan Webster

3. Marty Scurll defeated Joey Janela

4. WALTER defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

5. Three Way Match

Trent? defeated Matt Sydal and Rey Horus

6. PWG World Title Match

Ricochet defeated Chuck Taylor (c)

