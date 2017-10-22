New Champion Crowned at WWE TLC (Photos, Videos)

Oct 22, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto at tonight’s WWE TLC pay-per-view in Minneapolis, MN to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Enzo is now a two-time Cruiserweight Champion. Kalisto just won the title back on the October 9th RAW episode, defeating Enzo in a Lumberjack Match.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Moose on being a two sport star, BFG, Triplemania, possibly doing MMA, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal