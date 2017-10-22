KO didn’t enjoy his run as Universal Champion

Kevin Owens admitted on The Edge and Christian podcast that he didn’t enjoy his run as Universal Champion

“To me, I thought that was it. I’m like, ‘alright, I’m the Universal Champion, so, clearly, this was going to, like, solidify me as the top guy that I’ve always wanted to be.’ But I don’t think it really did. It didn’t turn out to be what I was hoping. Like, it didn’t turn out to be this thing that would make me a top guy, the way like I felt that it would.”

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)