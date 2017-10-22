Kevin Owens says he’ll never forget headbutting Vince McMahon

“It felt like a huge deal, and, at the time, like, even doing it. I knew something was going to happen with Vince for a couple of days beforehand. I wasn’t sure what it was exactly, so we ironed out everything that day, but when it happened, when I actually went through with it, it was just so surreal. Like, that’s the thing about me and I’ve said this in interviews and stuff like that and I’ve told a lot of people that I never lost, like, I never stopped being a fan of WWE and I’ve been a huge fan since I was 11 years old. I’m just still such a fan, so to get to do that with Vince McMahon, forget about it. It was incredible! It’s something in my [pro wrestling] career that I’ll never forget.”

source: Edge and Christian’s podcast

