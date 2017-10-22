Alexa Bliss: “I’m still working on my in-ring ability”

“I’m still working on my in-ring ability. I know I’m not the best in ring. I try to get better with every match. I go to the (WWE Performance Center) and try to refresh my skills and learn new ones and bring that into my matches. Opportunities, you have to make the most of them. You have to run with it. And I know I was one of the most underwhelming draft picks because I hadn’t done much on NXT. I hadn’t had a TakeOver match. I hadn’t won the title. I had valeted the majority of my career. And I knew I just had to just kick down the door.”

source: Bleacher Report





(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)