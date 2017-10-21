WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 10/20/17 – Buenos Aires, Agentina

1. Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Carmella and Tamina

2. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

AJ Styles and The New Day defeated Rusev and The Usos

5. Bobby Roode defeated Sami Zayn

6. WWE United States Championship Match

Baron Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

7. WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)