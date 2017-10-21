WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 10/20/17 – Buenos Aires, Agentina
1. Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Carmella and Tamina
2. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English
3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair
4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
AJ Styles and The New Day defeated Rusev and The Usos
5. Bobby Roode defeated Sami Zayn
6. WWE United States Championship Match
Baron Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
7. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton
(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)