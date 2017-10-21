This Day In Wrestling History – October 21st: Includes AJPW Results from This Morning From Japan

1969 – Fritz Von Erich defeats Johnny Valentine, to win the vacant NWA American Heavyweight Championship.

1976 – Samson Kutsuwada & Akihisa Takachiho defeat Jerry & Ted Oates to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Titles

1977 – Ricky Steamboat defeats Ric Flair, to win the NWA Mid-Atlantic United States Championship.

1985 – King Parsons defeats John Tatum to win the WCCW Television Championship.

1986 – Jumbo Tsuruta defeats Stan Hansen, to win the NWA International Heavyweight Championship.

1992 – Riki Choshu & Shinya Hashimoto defeat Hiroshi Hase & Kensuke Sasaki, to win the NJPW Super Grade Tag League.

1996 – On Monday Night RAW, Hunter Hearst Helmsley defeats Marc Mero, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship. Earlier in the day, Bret Hart rejected a contract offer from WCW, and signs a 20-year, $10.5 million contract with the WWF. Hart would make his first TV appearance in seven months on this evening’s RAW. In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.2 TV rating) defeats WWF Monday Night RAW (2.6 rating).

2001 – WWF No Mercy is held in St Louis, in front of 15,647 fans.

– On Sunday Night Heat, Billy Kidman defeats Scotty 2 Hotty, to retain the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

– The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff) defeat Lance Storm & The Hurricane, to retain the WCW Tag Team Championship.

– Torrie Wilson defeats Stacy Keibler, in a Lingerie Match.

– In a Ladder Match, Edge defeats Christian, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

– The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von) defeat The Big Show & Tajiri, to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship.

– Chris Jericho defeats The Rock, to win the WCW World Championship.

– In a No Disqualification Triple Threat Match, Stone Cold Steve Austin defeats Kurt Angle and Rob Van Dam, to retain the WWF Championship.

2005 – On Friday Night SmackDown, Booker T defeats Chris Benoit, to win the WWE United States Championship.

2012 – In a tournament final, Koji Kanemoto & Minoru Tanaka defeat Kazushi Miyamoto & Tomoaki Honma, to win the vacant AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

2016 – Former WWF manager Frenchy Martin passes away after battling bladder cancer. Martin, age 66 at the time of his death, is well-known as the manager for Dino Bravo in the 1980s, and managed Bravo at WrestleMania IV in 1988. Martin was also successful as a full-time wrestler, especially in the World Wrestling Council, where he was a 4-time World Tag Team Champion, 4-time North American Tag Team Champion, 3-time North American Heavyweight Champion, and a 2-time Caribbean Heavyweight Champion.

2017 – AJPW’s Jun Akiyama & Takao Omori Debut 25th Anniversary Show was held early this morning, in Yokohama, Kanagawa (Japan), in front of 1,870 fans. This is not the complete card; only title changes are listed. My apologies if the results were already posted by someone else earlier today.

– Tajiri defeats Ultimo Dragon, to win the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

– Jun Akiyama & Takao Omori defeat Daisuke Seikimoto & Ryuji Ito, to win the AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

– Joe Doering defeats Suwama, to win the AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former WCW wrestlers Horace Hogan & Charlie Norris (both 52 years old); former ECW wrestler Chris Hamrick (51 years old; and WWE Hall of Famer ‘Bushwhacker/Sheepherder’ Butch Miller (73 years old).

