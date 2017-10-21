Scott Hall says he got his bad habits from Curt Hennig

“If you look at Curt when we first started in AWA and how he looked by the time he was Mr. Perfect, it was because he was hanging out with me. I was teaching him about (nutrition). Well, if you look at my life, I never drank or did drugs until I met Curt. I smoked a little bit of weed and I worked out. All-of-a-sudden, anyway, it was what it was. If I had to do it all over again, I’d probably live the same way.”

Source: The CCW Podcast


